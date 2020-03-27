After Telangana, MEIL lends hand to AP to tackle COVID-19, donates 5 crore

In the battle against coronavirus, the infrastructure major, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) offered a helping hand to various states. MEIL managing director Mr. PV Krishnareddy today donated Rs. 5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister relief fund. On Friday, he met AP Chief Minister Mr. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and handed over a cheque of Rs. 5 crores.

Similarly, MEIL has also donated funds to Karnataka and Odisha states. Mr. Sudhir Mohan, Head Karnataka region operations, MEIL met Chief Minister Mr. Yeddyurappa and handed over a cheque of Rs. 2 crores. At the same time MEIL Vice President, Mr. Rangarajan handed over the cheque of Rs. 1 crore to the chief minister of Odisha.

The company has announced that it will contribute donations to some more states tomorrow. Earlier on Thursday, the Megha infrastructures donate five crores to Telangana and also asked the commissioner of police Anjani Kumar to make arrangements to distribute food packets to police, doctors and other poor people who are daily wage workers.