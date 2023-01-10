AGM on official visit to inspect facilities, secures feedback from passengers

Visakhapatnam: The recent inspection of AGM of East Coast Railway Sharad Kumar Shrivatsava was meant to check various facilities at the wagon POH workshop, amenities at the station, safety and infrastructure development activities to obtain feedback from the staff and passengers on various facilities, said a senior railway official.

Responding to an article published in The Hans India on 'Instruction of Railway Board go for a Toss' on January 9, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, ECoR, Waltair AK Tripathi clarified in a statement that the AGM/ECoR was on an official inspection of Wagon POH workshop, Visakhapatnam, Araku railway station, etc.

Further, he stated that the officers who accompanied the AGM during the inspection were essential to clarify queries made by AGM on the spot. The focus of the inspection was aimed to check the efficiency of the railway staff so that better services could be provided to the passengers.

The inspection, according to the Waltair official, was fully professional following the Railway Board guidelines.

The Union Railway Minister's message to shun colonial 'mindset' and the division observes the same with due respect, Tripathi mentioned in the statement.