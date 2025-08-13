AGPL achieves a significant feat by berthing deepest-drafted vessel

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) achieved a landmark feat in Indian marine operations by successfully berthing the deepest-drafted vessel in its operational history. The vessel, carrying 177,121 metric tonnes (MT) of bauxite consigned by Vedanta Limited, arrived with an 18.2-mt draft—surpassing AGPL’s previous record of 18.12-mt. After completing cargo operations with precision, the vessel sailed out, setting a new standard for the port’s marine capabilities.

The operational success is a demonstration of AGPL’s ability to deliver high-volume, high-complexity cargo handling with world-class efficiency. Such deep-drafted handling requires robust marine infrastructure, advanced navigational capabilities and seamless coordination across port, pilotage and customer teams.

Close collaboration with Vedanta Limited ensured optimal berthing, quick turnaround, and precise handling of the shipment. For industries dependent on large-scale raw material imports, these efficiencies directly translate to cost savings, smooth supply chains, and reduced environmental footprint per tonne handled.

The milestone also underlines AGPL’s commitment to supporting India’s industrial growth.

By accommodating larger vessels, AGPL enables customers to leverage economies of scale, boosting India’s competitiveness in global trade. This latest record reinforces AGPL’s status as a preferred maritime gateway for the east coast, capable of handling diverse cargoes from dry bulk to project cargo and containerised freight.

Over the years, the port has invested in deep-water berths, mechanised cargo handling systems and advanced marine safety protocols, ensuring it can meet the demands of both current and future trade flows.