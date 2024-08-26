AGRASRI holds panel discussion on Viksit Bharat @2047

Tirupati: Decentralised Planning and implementation, promoting, dispelling misconceptions about government welfare schemes popularised by the media among other things were clarified as the most important factors in achieving Viksit Bharat@2047, said Dr Revuri Anantha Padmanabha Rao, former Additional Director-General of Doordarshan. He was speaking at a panel discussion organised by Academy of Grassroots Studies and Research of India (AGRASRI) on Sunday.

Another Panellist Prof S Sivaraju from Pune believes that fulfilment of the desired goal of Viksit Bharat there is a need for governments, voluntary organisations, intellectuals and educational institutions to work together for the better welfare of the aging population, juvenile population, youth population, vulnerability of the elderly and senior citizens.

Prof MSR Murthy, Prof PM Sandhya Rani, Prof M Raghurama Reddy and others also spoke while AGRASRI Director Dr D Sundar Ram acted as moderator. Assistant director of AGRASRI D Sai Kumar was also present.