Agri scientists told to aim at reducing input costs

Guntur: Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy urged agriculture scientists to conduct research to achieve more yields for the investment made to make agriculture viable. He inaugurated Ag-Tech-2022 exhibition on the premises of Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University at Lam here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Govardhan Reddy called upon the agriculture scientists to interact with farmers and give necessary suggestions and advice to them. He stressed on the need to use modern technology in agriculture to reduce cost of production and recalled that NG Ranga Agriculture University developed standard operating procedure to use drone technology for 10 crops. Drones are being used to spray pesticides in 19,000 acre, he added.

Later, he distributed certificates to the first batch students who completed drone pilot training in the university.

ANG Ranga Agriculture University vice-chancellor Dr A Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that AgriTech-2022 will continue till December 5. He said various seeds released by the university earned reputation in the country. The aim of conducting the AgriTech-2022 is to create awareness among farmers on the latest technology, tools and machines to be used in agriculture, he added.

The university set up 60 stalls relating to modern agriculture tools, machinery and equipment. MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi, adviser to the government, agriculture and marketing Bathula Brahmmanandam, university officials, students of the university were present.