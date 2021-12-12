Agriculture market committees face fund crunch

Srikakulam: Agricultural market committees (AMCs) are facing severe funds crunch and unable to meet requirements for their regular maintenance. In the wake of 'One nation one market' decision taken by the Central government, check-posts run by AMCs remained closed for more than nine months. It has badly hit the income generation capacity of AMCs as the lion's share of their income comes from the check-posts.

There are 14 AMCs in the district. They are located at Itchapuram, Kanchili, Palasa, Pathapatnam, Hiramandal, Jalumuru, Kotabommali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Etcherla, Ponduru, Amudalavalasa, Rajam and Palakonda. For the current financial year, total target amount of tax through check-posts of the 14 AMCs was fixed as Rs 20 crore. After the Central government recently withdrew its decision on 'One nation one market', the collection of taxes through check-posts again started. So far, Rs 3.5 crore has been collected through these check-posts across the district. However, the AMCs have lost revenue sources like margin on seed supply and rents from godowns with the establishment of Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

In a bid to help the AMCs overcome the revenue loss, the government is mulling establishing petrol bunks at AMCs.

"Government is planning to establish petrol bunks on the premises of AMCs premises to help them generate income and overcome the loss or revenue," Assistant Director (AD) for marketing, Behara Srinivasa Rao told The Hans India. In the district petrol bunks proposed at Kotabommali, Rajam and Amudalavalasa AMCs, the AD elaborated.