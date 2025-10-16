Live
Ahaar Mahotsav 2025 begins
Rajamahendravaram: Marking World Food Day, the Department of Food Science and Technology of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) organised Ahaar Mahotsav 2025 with great enthusiasm on Wednesday. Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree inaugurated the three-day festival at the university’s Convention Centre.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sree said that the festival aims to celebrate the rich culinary traditions and cultural heritage of the Godavari districts.
Participants from all AKNU campuses Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, and Tadepalligudem along with staff, students, their families, friends and affiliated colleges from the erstwhile Godavari districts took part in the celebration.
The university initiated this grand event to remind people of their authentic heritage and to revive interest in traditional cuisine and food culture, which are slowly being forgotten.
The panel of judges for the food competitions included District Immunisation Officer Dr Komali, Chemistry Lecturer BB Nalini, Gynaecologist Dr Chandana Parvatha Vardhini, nursery owner Srilakshmi, and Union Bank of India officer S Pushpalatha.
Registrar Prof KV Swamy, Principal Dr P Vijayanirmala, Head of the Department of Food Science and Technology Prof D Kalyani, Arts College Principal Dr RK Ramachandra, High Court Advocate E Rajeswara Rao, and Pulla Chinna Satyanarayana also participated in the event.