  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

AHUDA chief TC Varun holds review meet on various issues

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 10:13 AM IST
AHUDA chief TC Varun holds review meet on various issues
X

Anantapur: AHUDA Chairman TC Varun has ordered the officials to provide immediate solutions to the problems submitted by the petitioners under the jurisdiction of Anantapur Hindupur Urban Development Authority. In the grievance programme held at the local AHUDA office on Thursday, Chairman TC Varun, Vice Chairperson, Joint Collector Shiv Narayana Sharma received several petitions.

They directly inquired about their problems with the petitioners and referred them to the concerned officials. Later, in a review meeting held with AHUDA officials, various issues were discussed at length. It was suggested that the development works in MIG Layout should be completed quickly and the infrastructure should be provided.

He ordered the construction of pink toilets, establishment of swimming pool, etc. in Anantapur city to be started soon.

Secretary Ramakrishna Reddy, Planning Officer KMD Ishak, Executive Engineer Dushyant, DE Revanth, JPO Harish Chaudhary, Public Health Department Executive Engineer Jyoti and others participated in the programme.

Tags

AnantapurAHUDATC Varungrievance redressaldevelopment worksinfrastructure

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Winter session of state legislature in Belagavi from Dec 8

Winter session of state legislature in Belagavi from Dec 8

National News

More
Share it
X