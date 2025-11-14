AHUDA chief TC Varun holds review meet on various issues

Anantapur: AHUDA Chairman TC Varun has ordered the officials to provide immediate solutions to the problems submitted by the petitioners under the jurisdiction of Anantapur Hindupur Urban Development Authority. In the grievance programme held at the local AHUDA office on Thursday, Chairman TC Varun, Vice Chairperson, Joint Collector Shiv Narayana Sharma received several petitions.

They directly inquired about their problems with the petitioners and referred them to the concerned officials. Later, in a review meeting held with AHUDA officials, various issues were discussed at length. It was suggested that the development works in MIG Layout should be completed quickly and the infrastructure should be provided.

He ordered the construction of pink toilets, establishment of swimming pool, etc. in Anantapur city to be started soon.

Secretary Ramakrishna Reddy, Planning Officer KMD Ishak, Executive Engineer Dushyant, DE Revanth, JPO Harish Chaudhary, Public Health Department Executive Engineer Jyoti and others participated in the programme.