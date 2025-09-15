AI misuse a threat to women’s dignity, needs safeguards: Purandeswari

Tirupati: The first National Conference of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Empowerment of Women was inaugurated in Tirupati on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in India’s efforts to advance gender equality. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women Chairperson Daggubati Purandeswari, AP Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, and state ministers jointly declared the two-day event open.

Addressing the gathering, Purandeswari described it as a matter of pride that the journey of women’s technological empowerment was beginning in Tirupati. Calling the event a ‘turning point’ in advancing women’s representation, she said women MPs, MLAs, and committee members from across the country would exchange policies, best practices, and experiences.

“While artificial intelligence is necessary, it is also being misused to harm women’s dignity. It is vital to frame safeguards,” she cautioned. Resolutions passed at the conference would be implemented nationally and extended even to the grassroots level.

Purandeswari highlighted women’s increasing participation in areas once considered inaccessible — from coal mining operations to rescue teams. She noted that rural women had adapted swiftly to digital payments and were now confident in using mobile applications. Women’s presence in premier institutes like IITs and NITs, she said, was steadily growing.

Underscoring the need for supportive infrastructure at workplaces, she urged governments and institutions to ensure facilities such as toilets, rest areas, and crèches. Referring to Om Birla’s call for ‘gender-neutral language’ in parliamentary bills, she appealed to state legislatures to adopt the practice.

She also cited new initiatives like Drone Didi, which trains women to operate drones for agricultural purposes, supported by enhanced SHG loan limits of up to Rs 20 lakh with subsidies. On cybersecurity, she informed that the parliamentary committee had worked with the IT and Home Ministries to prepare guidelines against online threats, with recommendations compiled from activists and NGOs.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh paid tribute to former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao for his pioneering role in women’s empowerment. He noted that many developed countries have prioritised women’s progress, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several programmes dedicated to women’s welfare.

Citing Bihar’s example, he recalled that it was the first state to reserve 50 percent of local body seats for women. Singh also praised Chandrababu Naidu for transforming Andhra Pradesh into a technology hub and initiating India’s first skill census. “Today, more than half the employees at Sri City are women,” he observed.

AP Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu raised a separate concern on absenteeism in legislatures. “The Assembly meets only 45 days a year. How can members fail to attend even that?” he asked, urging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to issue guidelines to ensure accountability.

He stressed the need for cross-party collaboration in women’s empowerment and recalled NT Rama Rao’s initiatives, including equal property rights for women and establishing Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in Tirupati. He also lauded Chandrababu Naidu for strengthening self-help groups and the current Andhra Pradesh government for inducting three women ministers.

The conference will continue on Monday with detailed deliberations on policy frameworks, technology-driven opportunities, and challenges in advancing women’s empowerment across India.