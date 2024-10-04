AIIMS conducts 3 kidney transplants in one month

Mangalagiri: Setting a record of sorts, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has achieved another milestone by successfully performing three kidney transplant surgeries within in a span of one month of performing first surgery on August 30.

Director and chief executive officer of AIIMS Dr Madhabananda Kar addressing the media here on Thursday said that the first kidney transplant was performed on a 29-year-old male recipient, Maddela Sri Ram, a medical representative by profession from Vijayawada. He received a kidney from his mother M Shyamala Devi. Expert surgeons from AIIMS New Delhi Dr V Seenu and Dr A Krishna mentored the transplant programme. The recipient is doing well.

Again, in the end of September, the transplant team has successfully performed two more live-related kidney transplants. This milestone marks a crucial step forward in our commitment to providing advanced healthcare services to the people of the region at affordable costs, he said.

Referring to other programmes, he said that AIIMS has treated various complicated ailments and successfully completed complex surgeries by the Departments of Surgical Oncology, Pediatric surgery, Neurology, Neuro Surgery, Orthopedics, Burns & Plastic Surgery and Medical Oncology.Over the past year, a dedicated palliative care team has been providing comprehensive outreach support for patients with serious illnesses at their doorstep in Mangalagiri and Nuttaki areas where urban and rural training centres of the institute are located. This team makes timely home visits focusing on improving the quality of life of patients and their families through symptom management, emotional support, and coordinated care.