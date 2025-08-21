Air Commodore Sailani urges NCC cadets to embrace discipline, service

Tirupati: Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate (AP&T) Air Commodore Narsingh Sailani said that the National Cadet Corps plays a vital role in shaping disciplined, confident and responsible citizens.

He visited Tirupati Group Headquarters on Wednesday. Addressing the cadets, he called upon them to uphold unity, integrity and service while excelling in academics, physical fitness and extracurricular activities.

Air Commodore Sailani’s visit was marked as a moment of pride for the Tirupati Group.

He was received by Col Satinder Dahiya, Group Commander, and interacted with officers, soldiers and civilian staff. Commending their efforts, he appreciated the smooth conduct of NCC activities across the Rayalaseema region and the organisation’s focus on character-building, leadership and community service.

Encouraging cadets to actively participate in training programmes, adventure activities and social outreach, he noted that such opportunities help strengthen skills and broaden outlooks.

He also lauded the enthusiastic participation of Tirupati Group cadets in national camps, awareness drives and welfare initiatives.

The Deputy Director General assured continued support from higher headquarters to enhance facilities and opportunities for cadets, further inspiring the young trainees to contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.