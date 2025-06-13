AITUC stages dharna against privatisation of VSP

Tirupati: Opposing the government’s move to privatise Vizag Steel plant and also its anti-labour policies, the AITUC staged a dharna at the collec-torate here on Thursday.

The AITUC called for a nation-wide dharna against the Centre’s four labour codes replacing the previous 44 Labour Act, affecting the working class and also privatisation and dilution of Public Sector Un-dertaking (PSU). Addressing the gathering, CPI State secretariat member Harinath Reddy said the BJP-led NDA government after coming to power taken up privatisation of PSUs and not spared even profit making units, solely with the aim to benefit the corporates against the interest of large number of employees and workers.

The Vizag Steel plant was achieved after a long struggle and after sac-rifice of 32 people. But ignoring the sentiments of people of Andhra Pradesh, the Modi government clandestinely going ahead with Vizag Steel plant privatisation brushing aside the opposition from the peo-ple and political parties, he criticised.

The four labour codes brought by the Centre snatched away the job security and also many rights including eight hours duty, right to strike etc. He said the national trade unions decided to intensify the stir against the anti-labour policies of both State and Central gov-ernments.

The AITUC leader demanded the steel plant management to take back the contract workers, who were removed from the service. He ap-pealed to the employees and workers to join in the general strike called on July 9 by the trade unions to force the Centre to withdraw the four labour codes.