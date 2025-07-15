AIYF demands job notifications, unemployment allowance

Kurnool: The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) on Monday staged a dramatic protest in front of the Kurnool District Collectorate, demanding the immediate release of job notifications and implementation of the promised unemployment allowance. The protest, led by AIYF District Secretary K. Srinivasulu, saw youth activists demonstrating half-naked and holding empty food plates, highlighting their distress over unfulfilled electoral promises.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivasulu criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for failing to deliver on his pre-election assurances. “Before the elections, the Chief Minister promised to create 20 lakh jobs and provide an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month. Now, after coming to power, he is citing financial constraints. With over four decades of political experience, was he unaware of the financial burden these promises entailed?” he questioned. He demanded that all vacant posts in government departments be filled immediately and a white paper be released on employment and livelihood plans for the youth.

The AIYF also urged the government to declare Amaravati a free zone to ensure job opportunities are accessible to youth from all 26 districts of the state.

Attempting to submit a memorandum, AIYF leaders were stopped by the police at the Collectorate gate, leading to a brief scuffle. The protest witnessed participation from several leaders, including AIYF city secretary Bisanna, AISF district president Somanna, AITUC city secretary Chandrasekhar, and AIYF members C Ramesh, Peddayya, Anjeet Goud, Raju, Jaffer Patel, Upendra, Nagaraju, Srikanth, Akhil, Kalakhar, Muniswamy, Ravi, Hussain Basha, Nageswara Rao, Babji, Shiva, Naveen, Prabhakar, and Kumaru.