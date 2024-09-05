Ajit Singh Nagar slowly limping back to normalcy

Vijayawada : Ajit Singh Nagar and dozens of colonies badly hit by Budameru floods started limping back to normalcy on Wednesday as the floodwater is gradually receding from the colonies.

Several hundred staff from the energy department swung into action and began checking the transformers and repairing the damaged line.

The energy department staff also visited the apartments and houses and verifying the fuse, power meters and power supply lines.



It is expected that power will be restored in some areas by Thursday or Friday. Over 2.75 lakh people are left without power since September 1 as the department stopped the power supply due to inundation of dozens of colonies in flash floods caused by Budameru drain.

The department of municipal administration and urban development has sent several hundred sanitation workers from other districts to take up cleaning operations and restore normalcy as there is a possibility of outbreak of diseases.

It is estimated that more than one lakh people left their homes to safer places and have been staying in the houses of relatives, relief camps and hotels. The VMC has started supply of drinking water through tankers and food packets and drinking water supplies are reaching to the flood-hit residents on the outskirts of the city. After restoration of power supply, a large number of people may come back to their homes by Thursday or Friday.