AKNU focuses on enhanced student placements

Rajamahendravaram: In a significant move to strengthen industry-academia ties, Purview Group has announced a strategic partnership with Adikavi Nannaya University, aimed at boosting student placements and fostering skill development to meet international standards. The collaboration was unveiled during an international workshop on ‘Pharma-Academic Synergy for Sustainable Growth’.

Dr Kumar Raja Chitturi, Chief Human Resources Officer – India & UK Operations, Purview Group, stated that this initiative is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations. The partnership will focus on various programmes, including dedicated placement drives, internship opportunities, and corporate training sessions tailored to industry needs.

“This initiative will empower young talent with real-time industry exposure and help shape a future-ready workforce capable of contributing to global markets,” Dr Kumar Raja stated during his address at the university’s international forum.

In recognition of his significant contributions to youth empowerment and global corporate collaboration, he was felicitated by the Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University Prof S Prasanna Sree, along with senior professors.

The international workshop also saw the participation of several prominent national and international dignitaries, including Dr Vishnu, Director – Pharmaceutical Assurance, USA; Dr B Satish, Director – Bio Enrico Solutions; Dr KV Swamy, Registrar, AKNU; Prof Beerayya, IIT Madras; and Dr Jagan Mohan Reddy, Convenor of the Workshop.