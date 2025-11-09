Live
AKPL discharges over 2 lakh metric tonnes fertiliser
Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) has accomplished a landmark operational feat, efficiently managing and discharging five fertiliser vessels simultaneously with a total cargo of 2,23,419 metric tonnes.
The entire volume of vital agricultural cargo was swiftly unloaded into various godowns and dispatched to farming regions across the country through a combination of rail rakes and road transport.
the AKPL management said, “At Adani Krishnapatnam Port, our focus remains on timely and efficient delivery of essential farm inputs to farmers, driving sustainable growth in the farming community. This accomplishment represents our ongoing efforts to align with government priorities and strengthen the supply chain that supports the nation.”