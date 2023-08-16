Akunuru: Remember sacrifices of freedom fighters, students told

Akunuru(Krishna district): Akunuru village sarpanch Goli Vasanta Kumar exhorted the students to remember the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr BR Ambedkar, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Kakani Venkata Ratnam and others.

He hoisted the national flag on Independence Day celebrations at the Government Junior College. Vuyyuru Mandal Vice-president R Madhusudhana Rao hoisted the flag at the High School. Physics lecturer P Rekha Rani conducted the proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, Govt Junior College Principal Daram Vijayasree said that G Nagaraju (960 marks MPC), Abdul Eesub (960 marks MPC), Vaali Lavanya (956 marks CEC) of their college got 1st place among the students of Government Junior Colleges in Krishna district. They received cash awards of Rs 65,000 each (Rs 50,000+ Rs 15,000), merit certificates and gold medals from the State Government under Jagananna Animutyalu scheme.

Government High School headmistress N Salomi, Upa Sarpanch Pamula Anil, Panchayat Secretary M Srikrishna Paramatma also spoke.

IOB retired manager KBG Tilak mobilised contributions up to Rs 25,000 of which Rs 15,000 was generously given by the family members of late Veerapaneni Dasaradha Ramaiah and late Sujatha for distributing cash awards to six students who excelled in Mathematics.

Cash awards were distributed to 16 meritorious students by KBG Tilak and other dignitaries.

Student felicitated: Abdul Eesub who secured free seat for admission into 4-yr B Tech course at VIT-AP University was felicitated. He studied in Government Junior College at Akunuru and got 1st place securing 960 in April 2023 in the second year Intermediate among students of Government Junior Colleges in Krishna district.