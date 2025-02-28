  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Alapati expresses confidence in victory

Alapati expresses confidence in victory
x

MLC candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad flanked by MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu, former MLC Mantena Satyanarayana Raju, MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy and MLC Kancharla Srikanth addressing the media at TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri on Thursday

Highlights

Expressing satisfaction over the 68 per cent of voting in the MLC elections here on Thursday, the MLC candidate for Guntur and Krishna district graduate constituency and former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad exuded confidence that he would win the election.

Mangalagiri : Expressing satisfaction over the 68 per cent of voting in the MLC elections here on Thursday, the MLC candidate for Guntur and Krishna district graduate constituency and former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad exuded confidence that he would win the election.

Addressing the media at the TDP headquarters here, the former minister said that the people are going to give him the victory since they are happy in the administration of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He thanked the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance for their cooperation in the campaign for elections.

MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu, former MLC Mantena Satyanarayana Raju, MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy and MLC Kancharla Srikanth were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick