Alapati expresses confidence in victory

Highlights
Mangalagiri : Expressing satisfaction over the 68 per cent of voting in the MLC elections here on Thursday, the MLC candidate for Guntur and Krishna district graduate constituency and former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad exuded confidence that he would win the election.
Addressing the media at the TDP headquarters here, the former minister said that the people are going to give him the victory since they are happy in the administration of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He thanked the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance for their cooperation in the campaign for elections.
MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu, former MLC Mantena Satyanarayana Raju, MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy and MLC Kancharla Srikanth were present.
