All arrangements in place for Pulse Polio programme in Kadapa

Kadapa: The district administration has made elaborate arrangement for successful conduct of pulse polio immunisation programme on National Vaccination Day to be observed on January 19 (Sunday) in the district. It was aimed to administer polio drops to 2, 82, 863 children between 0-5 years age group across the district.

Administration has deployed 12,068 vaccinators to administer polio drops in 2,962 public booths, 74 mobile booths Air port, Bus stands, railway stations and important centres in towns for successfully completing the programme.Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Medical & Health department Regional Director Dr P Veenakumari said that pulse polio immunisation programme is being conducted as per the directions of the government even though there are no fresh polio cases in the district.

The regional director appealed the parents should extend their support in bringing the children to the booths by considering it as social responsibility to make Kadapa district polio-free.

District vaccination officer Dr Malleswari urged the staff to be very careful while administering the drops to children. She said that staff will conduct door to door campaign on 20, 21 January to administer the drops to children.