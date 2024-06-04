All arrangements made for counting

Nellore: Elaborate arrangements are being made by the administration for counting of votes at Priyadarshini Engineering College located in Kanuparthipadu village in Nellore Rural mandal on Tuesday.

Counting will be held for 8 Assembly constituencies - Nellore City, Nellore Rural, Kovur, Kavali, Atmakuru, Udayagiri, Kandukuru, Sarvepalle and the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency.

The administration has deployed 1,100 staff for counting purpose and another around 2,000 staff for other activities. The Election Commission has appointed 4 observers to monitor the counting procedure.

It was proposed to conduct the counting in 17 rooms and 14 tables were set up in each room. Taking mobile phones into the counting hall was strictly prohibited.

According to the District Collector and District Electoral Officer (DEO) M Harinarayanan , the counting will commence exactly by 8 am for postal ballots and at 8.30 am counting of votes of EVM begins. He said that the counting of votes of Nellore city will be first completed in 18 rounds by around 2 pm. The counting of votes for other constituencies will be completed between 3 pm and 4 pm. Votes polled constituency-wise: Kandukuru (2,03,637), Kavali (1,98,066), Atmakuru (1,79,829), Kovuru (2,11,976), Nellore City (1,71,763), Nellore Rural (1,90,324), Sarvepalle (1,94,618) and Udayagiri (1,97,970). Total 15,48,183 votes were polled through the Electronic Voting Machines. In order to prevent any untoward incidents, the police have provided 3-layer security around the counting centres. Prohibitory orders under Section-144 will be in force.