All depts must work to curb drugs and ganja: Collector

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 8:28 AM IST
All depts must work to curb drugs and ganja: Collector
Anantapur: District Collector O Anand directed all government departments to work in close coordination to curb the menace of drugs and ganja in the district.

He chaired the District-Level NCORD (Narcotics Coordination Centre) Committee meeting at the Anantapur Collectorate, along with District SP P Jagadish, to review drug-control measures and awareness programmes.

The Collector said that, as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative, departments must collaborate with the police to conduct widespread awareness activities on drug abuse. He noted that Eagle Clubs have already been established in all junior colleges, JNTU, and SKU, and instructed officials to intensify awareness campaigns through these clubs.

Collector O Anand during a review with officials in Anantapur on Thursday

