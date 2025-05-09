All India Inter University Soft Ball tournament concludes

Nellore: The 10-day All India Inter University Soft Ball Tournament for Men and Women, conducted at Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) in Kakutur village of Venkatachalam mandal, concluded on Thursday. As many as 3,000 players from various universities across the country participated in the tournament. VSU stood as overall champion in the event.

Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy attended as chief guests.

MLA Somireddy has facilitated the four teams, which won trophy, and presented Rs 1 lakh from his own funds.

Kovur MLA Prasanthi has donated Rs 15 lakh for the construction of main arch on behalf of Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy Foundation.

Stating that he is fortunate to attend as a chief guest in this programme, MLA Somireddy has assured of extending all support for the all-round development of VSU. He called upon all sections of people to extend moral support to the Indian government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in initiating Operation Sindoor to protect nation’s integrity.

MLA Vemireddy has congratulated VSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao of his initiative in conducting such a big national event. VSU V-C A Srinivasa Rao said it is time for students to give equal priority to sports along with studies as both the Central and State governments are keen on developing sports and games by spending funds in a big way. He recalled that noted player Karanam Malleswari is working as Vice-Chancellor for Delhi Sports University, while world class cricket player Sachin Tendulkar has secured highest award Bharath Ratna for his talent in cricket.

In-charge Registrar Dr K Suneetha, VSU Principal CH Vijaya, Sports Board Director Venkatrayulu and others were present.