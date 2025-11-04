All issues would be resolved quickly: CMD Lotheti

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sivasankar Lotheti conducted the first session of ‘Dial Your CMD’ programme at the corporate office here on Monday.

APSPDCL has launched the new initiative to ensure speedy resolution of power-related issues.

During the session, 87 consumers from Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts shared their power-related problems directly with the CMD. Issues included delays in providing agricultural power connections, relocation of lines passing over houses and school grounds, replacement of burnt or stolen transformers, low voltage, line or pole shifting, meter replacement, and tree branches touching power lines.

The CMD said the purpose of the programme is to directly understand and address consumer grievances. He assured that all issues would be resolved quickly, considering local technical aspects. To make the process more effective, APSPDCL appointed senior officers including Chief General Managers or General Manager as nodal officers for each of the nine districts. These officers will coordinate with local officials and monitor the issues until they are resolved. He added that the initiative would help improve the performance of staff from linemen (JLMs) to Superintending Engineers, ensuring faster service to consumers.

CMD Lotheti also warned that strict action would be taken against any employees showing negligence in handling complaints. Consumers can also register their complaints through the department’s toll-free numbers 1912 or 1800 425 155333, or by sending WhatsApp messages to 91333 31912.

Directors Ayub Khan (Projects & IT), Guravaiah (Technical & HRD), Rammohan Rao (Finance - FAC), Chief General Managers Janakiram, Ramana Devi, Adiseshaiah, Umapati, Murali Kumar were present.