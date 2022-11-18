All-party meet plans padayatra for steel plant from Dec 9

Kadapa (YSR District): The all-party roundtable meeting headed by CPI held here on Thursday decided to launch a 5-day 100 kms distance Padayatra from Kanya Theerdham of Jammalamadugu mandal to the Collectorate from December 9 to 13 in the district.

The meeting also finalised to involve all parties in the interest of pressuring the Centre to establish steel plant in the district. Speaking on the occasion, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) working president N Tulasi Reddy said that despite the establishment of steel plant in YSR district clearly mentioned in AP Reorganisation Act during the time of bifurcation, it was not materialised due to lack of clarity in the BJP-led NDA government.

He said that despite 8 years passed after AP Reorganisation Act came in to the existence, establishment of steel plant in YSR district remained a distant dream. He also asked why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been maintaining stoic silence over the issue despite having 22MPs in the Parliament.

CPI Kadapa city secretary N Venkata Siva said that his party state secretary Ramakrishna will launch Padayatra from Kanya Theerdham village in Jammalamadugu mandal along with leaders of political parties from December 9 to 13.

He urged all opposition party leaders to extend solidarity by participating in the 5-day event. Vukkusadhana Ikya Vedika leader P Narayana (CPM), TDP state secretary Hari Prasad, CPM district secretary Chandrasekhar and Rayalaseema Communist Party state secretary Ravisankar Reddy were present.