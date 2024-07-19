All Roads lead to Bara Shahid Dargah

Nellore: All roads are leading to Nellore as lakhs of devotees thronging to participate in ‘Sandalwood Festival’ (Gandha Mahotsavam) schedule for late night on Thursday. Both RTC and Atmakur busstands and Nellore railway station are packed with passengers since morning.

Meanwhile, a sea of humanity witnessed in the premises of Bara Shahid Dargah as lakhs of people from all faiths thronged to the place to participate in the event.

As part of this programme, the 12 tombs of Muslim Warriors are covered with green cloth in Bara Shahid Dargah will be cleaned and later sandalwood paste from Kotamitta Dargah in the city will be applied. After this, the remaining sandalwood will be distributed to devotees.

To avoid stampede during the event, the administration with the coordination of police department has initiated all precautionary measures under tight security of around 2,000 police personnel.

As per official reports, over two lakh devotees reached the dargah by 2 pm. Another three lakh devotees are expected to reach by late night.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visited the place along with the district Collector and discussed security arrangements with SP Krishnakanth.

140 missing children rescued Police found 140 missing children at Bara Shahid Dargah in Nellore on Thursday and handed them over to their parents. Following parents’ complaints, police traced them with the help of CCTV footages.