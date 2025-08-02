All set for launch of ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ at Darsi today

Darsi: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will launch the PM Kisan- Annadatha Sukhibhava programme, to directly deposit Rs 7,000 in the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers across the state, at Turpu Veerayapalem near Darsi on Saturday. According to the tour schedule, Naidu will reach Darsi by helicopter by 10:45 am, and the venue at Turpu Veerayapalem by 11:00 am. At around 1:15 pm, he concludes the meeting of PM Kisan- Annadatha Sukhibhava, and meets the cadre between 1:50 pm and 2:50 pm at Darsi. He will fly back from Darsi at 3:00 pm to reach Undavalli by 3:35 PM to proceed with other engagements.

On Friday, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Markapuram MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy, Giddalur MLA Muthumula Ashok Reddy, Kanigiri MLA Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, Darsi TDP in-charge Gottipati Lakshmi, and others visited the ‘Annadatha Sukhibhava’ programme venue at Turpu Veerayapalem and inspected the helipad and venue arrangements.

Speaking to the media, Minister Gottipati emphasised the government’s commitment to development and welfare. He highlighted the implementation of election promises, including increased pensions, free gas cylinders under the Deepam scheme, and Thalliki Vandanam funds for all students in families. The minister announced that free bus travel for women will begin on August 15.

One lakh new widow pensions under the spouse category were distributed statewide on Friday. He said that CM Chandrababu Naidu will launch the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, crediting Rs 7000 each to 4685838 farmers’ accounts in the first phase, with central government cooperation.