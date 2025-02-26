All set for MLC elections in AP, officials make all arrangements

The state is buzzing with electoral activities as MLC elections are set to take place tomorrow for key constituencies in the joint Uttarandhra and twin Godavari districts. The Election Commission has declared a casual leave for employees in these areas, allowing teachers and employees to engage fully in the voting process.

In the Uttarandhra teachers' constituency, 10 candidates are vying for votes, with polling slated to occur at 123 polling stations. A total of 22,493 voters are registered in this constituency, comprising 13,503 men and 8,985 women. The electoral battle will unfold across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts, with contenders including Koredla Vijayagouri (UTF), Pakalapati Raghuvarma (APTF), and Gade Sri Vasula Naidu (PRDU).

Turning to the joint Godavari districts, a significant 34 candidates will contest for the graduates' constituency. The main competition appears to be between TDP’s Perabathula Rajasekhar and PDF’s D.V. Raghavulu, with a total electoral base of 3,14,984 voters. This constituency features 1,83,347 male voters, 1,31,618 female voters, and 19 transgender voters, spread across 456 polling stations.

In the joint Krishna and Guntur districts’ graduates' constituency, there are 30 candidates in the race. Key figures include TDP’s Alapati Rajendra Prasad and PDF’s K.S. Lakshmana Rao. This constituency boasts a total of 3,46,529 votes, with polling occurring across 416 stations.

Authorities are taking necessary precautions to ensure a smooth and secure voting process, while citizens prepare to exercise their democratic rights in what promises to be a significant electoral event for Andhra Pradesh.