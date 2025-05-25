All set for Naidu to move into his humble abode today

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will finally have a house of his own in Kuppam, the constituency he has been representing since 1989. On Sunday, Naidu and his family members are scheduled to take part in the housewarming ceremony of their newly constructed residence near Sivapuram in Santhipuram Mandal, along the Kuppam-Palamaner national highway.

Despite his long political association with the constituency, Naidu had until now relied on the Roads and Buildings (R-&B) guest house or his specially designed bus for accommodation during his visits. However, following the 2019 Assembly elections and civic polls, criticism mounted from then ruling YSRCP leaders over the absence of a permanent residence in the area.

In response, Naidu decided to establish a deeper connection with his electorate and purchased two acres of land for the construction of a residence. A Bhumi Puja was performed in 2022, with his wife Bhuvaneswari joining him for the ceremony. While the project initially faced delays over construction approvals, local TDP leaders eventually cleared the necessary permissions. At one point, Naidu publicly accused former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of obstructing the process and warned of political consequences.

Sources indicate that Bhuvaneswari played a key role in overseeing the construction, offering inputs at various stages. The house, aside from being a family residence, is also equipped to host party meetings and other political gatherings.

The housewarming ceremony is scheduled for 10 am on Sunday. Following the ceremony, the family will stay overnight at the new residence, adhering to traditional customs, before returning on Monday.

Digital invitations were sent out via social media on Friday to party cadres and constituents. Preparations are in full swing, with lunch arrangements for around 20,000 people. Separate tents have been set up to serve food for VVIPs, VIPs, and the general public.

Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar and SP VN Manikanta Chandolu, along with MLC and government whip K Srikanth and APSRTC Vice Chairman PS Munirathnam, supervised the arrangements. Officials reviewed the helipad setup, route map, and overall security and crowd management to ensure a smooth event.