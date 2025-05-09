All set for Naidu’s visit to Uravakonda today

Anantapur: Minister for Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes, and Legislative Affairs, Payyavula Keshav, has directed officials to expedite and strengthen arrangements for the upcoming visit of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

On Thursday, the Minister visited Chayapuram village in Vajrakarur mandal, Uravakonda constituency, where a helipad is being set up along with widening works of the HNSS canal and preparations for a public meeting.

He reviewed the progress of the arrangements and inquired with officials about the precautions being taken to ensure smooth execution.

Speaking on the occasion, Keshav said that Naidu is scheduled to visit on Friday to inspect the canal widening works under the Handri-Neeva project.

He emphasized that all necessary preparations must be completed without any shortcomings or disruptions. He instructed officials to immediately complete the works related to the helipad, the HNSS canal, and the public stage setup.

Special attention must be paid to ensuring public convenience and well-organized vehicle parking facilities. The minister insisted on completing all arrangements immediately to ensure the success of the Chief Minister’s visit. Officials from the CMO, various district departments, and other stakeholders participated in the inspection.