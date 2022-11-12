All set for PM Modi's public meeting in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The stage has been set to dedicate Rs 15,000 crore projects to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day trip to Visakhapatnam.

This will be followed by a public gathering at Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE) grounds on Saturday. The Prime Minister will lay foundation stone to five projects worth Rs 7,614 crore approximately, including modernisation and upgradation of Fishing Harbour and AP section of six-lane Green Field Raipur – Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor.

Projects such as ONGC-U field development in Eastern offshore, construction of grass root POL dept at Guntakal, among others, costing Rs 7,619 crore will be inaugurated.

The YSRCP government pulled out all stops for necessary arrangements for the public meeting, including setting up of the venue and mobilisation of people. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the public gathering for about 40 minutes at the grounds. The district officials said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the gathering as well.

Apart from the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of AP, seven VVIPS would share the dais, including MPs GVL Narasimha Rao and MVV Satyanarayana and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The seating arrangements at the AUCE grounds were arranged for over 2 lakh people. Images of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dot all along the routes leading to the AUCE grounds.

Meanwhile, the BJP State cadre arranged saffron party flags along the routes where the PM will travel. However, GVMC authorities tried to remove some of the party flags at Siripuram junction. Reacting to it, BJP State president Somu Veerraju expressed ire and appealed to the officials concerned not to remove the party flags.

At Yarada beach, a sand sculpture of the Prime Minister and Pawan Kalyan designed by the JSP activists and artists drew the attention. Through the medium, the Jana Sainiks demanded Z-category security for Pawan Kalyan.