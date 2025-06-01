All set for ration distribution at fair price shops from today

Vijayawada: All arrangements have been made for the distribution of ration from June 1 at the fair price shops in the State. The State government has decided to stop the use of Mobile Dispensing Units (MDU) which were used to deliver the ration near the residences of the ration card holders and restore the fair price shops.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar will launch the distribution of ration from the fair price shops in Pithapuram on Sunday. As per the orders, ration will be distributed from 1 to 15 every month from morning 8 am to 12 noon and again from 4 pm to 8 pm. Ration card holders can visit the nearest fair price shop to take the ration. The government has decided to deliver the ration at their homes to the senior citizens aged above 65 years and physically challenged.

A total of 15,74,057 people both senior citizens and disabled will get ration at their homes. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said people can visit their nearest fair price shop and get ration due to portability. He instructed the 29,796 fair price shop dealers to display the stock, price and other information. He instructed the dealers to clearly display the phone numbers of the officials of the revenue, legal metrology and civil supplies department at their shops. Manohar alleged that earlier in the YSRCP rule, ration was not distributed properly and Mobile Dispensing Units (vans) were halted near the residences for a brief time and many people could not get the ration. He said people now need not wait at their homes for the ration and they can visit the nearest fair price shop to get ration as per their convenience. He said irregularities in distribution of ration can be prevented with halting of MDU vehicles in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan in a statement said the previous government has purchased Mobile Dispensing Units at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore and distributed ration for only one or two days in a month. He said people faced hardships due to non-availability of ration. He said the coalition government has conducted a detailed inquiry on the diversion of PDS rice and caught the rice stocks at the ports in Kakinada and Vizag.