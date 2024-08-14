All set for relaunch of Anna Canteens

Anantapur/Puttaparthi: NDA government led by TDP in the State is all set to relaunch 'Anna Canteens' on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday.

Of all the schemes, Anna Canteens had been popular during 2014-19 TDP rule as it catered to daily wage labourers especially in urban areas, where a wholesome meal for a mere Rs 5 was considered as a great boon.

It was a cheapest meal given to a daily wage labourer at a throwaway price. Afternoons witnessed heavy crowds of workers and even beggars who lived on seeking alms buying meals for just Rs 5 a meal.

Anna Canteens located at strategic locations were in huge demand. Canteens located near railway stations and RTC bus complexes witnessed hundreds of travellers and workers thronging the canteens to fill their stomachs. The canteens were named after legendary actor and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Muniappa, a beggar who earns a living by seeking alms is very happy with the return of Anna Canteens. In the absence of the canteens, he had to purchase food for Rs 50 in any street food counter. “Sometimes I do not get even Rs.50 per day. Now even if I earn less I can eat two square meals a day for just Rs 10,” he says.

Kulayappa, working under a building contractor is very happy at the news of the return of Anna Canteens as he needs not spend much on food everyday. But now he can save to take his family forward. It is the government's best scheme for the poor. Varalakshmi working as a sweeper in a city hospital is also elated over the return of Anna Canteens. She carries her child along with her and feeds her at the canteen helping her to save some money as her husband being an alcoholic spends his day's earnings outside.

As many as eight canteens in Anantapur district and seven canteens in Sri Sathya Sai district will be launched on Thursday.

About Rs 2.28 crore has been earmarked for giving a facelift to the old canteen buildings at Anantapur, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Kalyandurg, Gooty, Rayadurg, Hindupur, Puttaparthi, Dharmavaram and Kadiri towns.