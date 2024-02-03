All set for YSRCP's Siddham meeting in Eluru today, YS Jagan to address

The YSRCP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is preparing the party ranks to win 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections. Coordinators have already been appointed for a number of seats, and preparations are underway for the elections under the name 'Siddham'. A meeting was recently held in Visakhapatnam district, and another one is scheduled to take place in Eluru.



The meeting in Eluru is expected to attract huge crowds and fans from 50 constituencies in the North Coast region. It is said to be the biggest public meeting in the history of the Godavari districts. The meeting will be held at the Sahara Grounds near Autonagar, and arrangements have been made to accommodate a large number of people. The venue covers 110 acres, with an additional 150 acres in eight areas for parking.



The CM is scheduled to address the party cadre who will gather in lakhs at 3 pm. The arrangements for the meeting, such as the construction of the helipad, galleries, sitting arrangements, drinking water, and help desks, have been made on a war footing basis. Various party leaders and officials have inspected the arrangements, including regional coordinators, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and ZP chairpersons. The security arrangements are being supervised by the Eluru Range IG and the SP.