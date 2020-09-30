All Shilparamams in Andhra Pradesh open to visitors

Tirupati: All seven Shilparamams in the state have reopened on Wednesday after a gap of more than six months. The spread of coronavirus has pushed all activities to a back seat and closure of all entertainment avenues.

Shilparamams are the hubs of arts and crafts that provide a platform for rural artisans to showcase their talent and products. Apart from Tirupati, Shilparamams have been functioning in Kadapa, Pulivendula, Puttaparthi, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada while some more are getting ready at other places.

Tirupati Shilparamam became a destination for the visiting pilgrims which used to witness an average daily footfall of around 800-900. During the festivals and weekends, the number used to be double. It used to get revenue of about Rs 10 lakh every month.

With the closure for over six months it lost about Rs 60 lakhs revenue, said its Administrative Officer K Khadarvalli.

He told The Hans India that with the reopening of the Shilparamam for visitors, they now hope to get some revenue. Boating activity has started from the day one after reopening which is a major tourist attraction. In the children's play area some activities were opened while some others are getting readied.

The stalls are also getting ready which will be given to artisans to display their products for selling. Programmes in the amphitheatre will commence from Sunday. However, the function hall could not be rented out now due to the restrictions on gatherings for functions. Moreover, the Covid coordination committee has been functioning from that hall at present. According to Khadarvalli, around 100 persons visited on the first day of reopening and some of them took part in boating activity. The shops will also be opened in the next couple of days which will provide an opportunity for the artisans to market their products.

To a question, he said that the government has accepted the master plan to revamp Tirupati and Visakhapatnam Shilparamams so that they can meet the requirements for next 20 years.