All surveys indicate YSRCP victory in next elections: Vijaysai Reddy
Responds on NDA alliance meeting in Delhi on Tuesday and opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday
Amaravati: There is a general election buzz all over the country. The BJP is determined to achieve a hat-trick victory at the Centre in the next elections. The opposition parties are trying to move ahead together with the determination to oust the BJP. As part of this, opposition leaders are meeting in Bangalore on Monday and Tuesday. On the other hand, the BJP is going to hold a meeting with the leaders of the NDA alliance in Delhi on Tuesday. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is also going to attend this meeting.
In this context, YCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy responded through Twitter and said that NDA meeting with 30 parties is going to be held in Delhi and opposition meeting with 24 parties is going to be held in Bengaluru. However, this time the route to power in Delhi will go through AP. He said that the government at the Centre, will be possible only with the support of YCP. He said that only YCP has the blessings of people in AP. Along with the national media, he said that all the surveys conducted so far have said that YCP is going to win once again.