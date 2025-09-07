All TIDCO houses to be handed over by March next yr

Kurnool: Municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana said that all TIDCO houses across the state will be completed and handed over to beneficiaries by March 2026, fulfilling Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of providing every woman in the state a secure home.

Along with industries and food processing minister T G Bharath, Narayana inspected the Jagannathagattu TIDCO Colony here and said the government had resumed works in 163 townships, with a focus on developing world-class infrastructure.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Narayana said that during the previous TDP regime, 7 lakh houses were sanctioned, tenders were issued for 4.74 lakh units, and shear wall technology was introduced to ensure durable and earthquake-resistant housing.

He alleged that the previous YSRCP government stalled housing projects, reduced the number of sanctioned houses, and pushed the state into debt of Rs 10 lakh crore, forcing the present government to prioritize financial recovery and welfare programs.

The minister announced Rs 6 crore for developing Jagannathagattu TIDCO Colony and the allocation of 10 acres for an MSME park, expected to generate jobs for around 1,000 people.

Bharath said the colonies would also serve as economic hubs, boosting local industry. Narayana directed officials to speed up construction, improve basic amenities, and ensure transparent allotment of houses, while emphasizing sustainable and self-reliant township planning.