  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Alla Nani expresses support to interest free loans by Khidmat Mutual Aided Co-operative

Alla Nani expresses support to interest free loans by Khidmat Mutual Aided Co-operative
x
Highlights

On the inauguration of the new branch of Khidmat Mutual Aided Co-operative Thrift and Credit Society Limited in Tangelamudi, Eluru, MLA Alla Nani...

On the inauguration of the new branch of Khidmat Mutual Aided Co-operative Thrift and Credit Society Limited in Tangelamudi, Eluru, MLA Alla Nani expressed his support for providing interest-free loans to the people of the Khidmat Society.

The event took place at Tangelamudi Nehar Masjid, where Jamaate Islami Hind state president Muhammad Rafiq also praised the efforts of the organization. The society has started 43 branches in South India, and the branch in Eluru is the 13th in Andhra Pradesh.



It welcomes people of all castes and religions to open accounts and offers loans based on their savings after three months. Several local dignitaries including Riaz Ali Khan, MD Naimulla, Syed Bazeed, MD Munawar, MD Rizwan, MD Sadatullah, MD Chand, Sheikh Rabbani, Nerusu Chiranjeevilu, Ilias Pasha, A Rahman Akbar MD Rafi, and others participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X