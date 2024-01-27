Live
Just In
Alla Nani expresses support to interest free loans by Khidmat Mutual Aided Co-operative
On the inauguration of the new branch of Khidmat Mutual Aided Co-operative Thrift and Credit Society Limited in Tangelamudi, Eluru, MLA Alla Nani expressed his support for providing interest-free loans to the people of the Khidmat Society.
The event took place at Tangelamudi Nehar Masjid, where Jamaate Islami Hind state president Muhammad Rafiq also praised the efforts of the organization. The society has started 43 branches in South India, and the branch in Eluru is the 13th in Andhra Pradesh.
It welcomes people of all castes and religions to open accounts and offers loans based on their savings after three months. Several local dignitaries including Riaz Ali Khan, MD Naimulla, Syed Bazeed, MD Munawar, MD Rizwan, MD Sadatullah, MD Chand, Sheikh Rabbani, Nerusu Chiranjeevilu, Ilias Pasha, A Rahman Akbar MD Rafi, and others participated in the event.