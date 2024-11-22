Allocate Khelo India funds for sports infra in SVU

Tirupati: SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu along with Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu met Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Kadse during her visit to Tirupati on Thursday and sought her cooperation in enhancing sports infrastructure in the campus. They presented detailed proposals requesting funds under the Khelo India scheme.

The delegation urged the Minister to allocate funds for the development of playgrounds, stadiums, and other sports facilities within the university. The proposals emphasised the need for modern infrastructure to nurture budding athletes and promote sports culture among students. Ravi Naidu sought the Minister’s help in the construction of state level Khelo India residential sports centre in Tirupati.

Responding positively, Minister Raksha assured the delegation of her support, promising to facilitate the approval of funds to the extent possible.

Director of Physical Education Prof Sivasankar Reddy and NSS coordinators Prof Damodaram and Dr Pakanati Harikrishna were also present. NSS volunteers gave a ceremonial salute and extended a warm welcome to the minister. She expressed appreciation for their efforts in implementing NSS programmes.