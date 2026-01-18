Allotment letter process for Settipalli plots reviewed

Tirupati: In-charge Joint Collector R Govinda Rao conducted a detailed review meeting on Saturday with officials from TUDA, Revenue, and Registration departments to ensure smooth distribution of confirmation letters (Dhruvikarana Patralu) to beneficiaries of Settipalli housing project.

The meeting focused on preventing errors in the issuance process and streamlining procedures for the major urban development initiative providing affordable housing to eligible families. With plot allotments already finalised, these confirmation letters serve as official documents verifying ownership rights. Any delays or mistakes could impact hundreds of beneficiaries.

Govinda Rao stressed the need for utmost caution and transparency. “We must ensure no errors occur while handing over confirmation letters to Settipalli beneficiaries. Officials should double-check all records, verify details accurately, and follow a clear process to avoid complaints,” he directed. He instructed teams to prioritize speedy issuance without compromising accuracy and to establish helpdesks to assist beneficiaries facing any issues.

Revenue and Registration officials were directed to coordinate closely with TUDA to expedite the registration process immediately after confirmation letters are issued.

TUDA Secretary Dr Sreekanth Babu, Land Acquisition Officer Sujan, Planning Officer Devi Kumari, RDO Rammohan, District Registration Officer Ram Kumar, Tahsildar Suresh and SE K Krishna Reddy were present.