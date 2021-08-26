Amalapuram: CMRF cheque for Rs 4 lakh presented by Minister Pinipe Viswaroop

Amalapuram: Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop said that Chief Minister's Relief Fund is a boon for the poor who cannot afford medical expenses.

He distributed a cheque to the beneficiary at his camp office here on Thursday. A sum of Rs 4 lakh was given to the patient B Sathibabu for his medical treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that many people had availed the medical aid from Chief Minister's Relief Fund and got benefitted.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is compassionate towards the helpless poor who need medical aid.

He granted medical aid from the fund liberally. So far, he sanctioned several crores of rupees for the poor, the Minister added.