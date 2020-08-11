Amalapuram: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy inaugurates Covid ward in Kothapet

Amalapuram: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has advised doctors to bring awareness among Corona patients on justifiable usage of oxygen. Corona patients can be cured without delay, if oxygen supplies to them in the right time. Inaugurating 20 beds Covid ward in primary health centre at Kothapeta on Monday, he said treatment is available for Corona patients in area hospitals along with other Covid hospitals in the district. The government is putting its endeavour to combat Corona and spending lakhs of rupees in this regard, he added. There is no scarcity of beds and medicines to Corona patients, he averred.



The people should also maintain physical distance and wear masks to combat Corona which is important, he said. Kothapeta MLA Chirla Jaggi Reddy, Amalapuram revenue divisional officer NSVB Vasantha Raidu and others were present.