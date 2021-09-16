Amalapuram: Model nadu-nedu ZPHS slips back into utter neglect

Amalapuram: East Godvari district Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran made surprise visit to Zilla Parishad high school at P Gannavaram on Tuesday and expressed his dissatisfaction and ire over officials for inadequate facilities in the institution.

Recently, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Nadu-Nedu programme and distributed the second phase of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (JVK) at Singamsetti Prabhavathi Zilla Parishad High school.

The Collector inspected the management of educational facilities and implementation of special facilities in the school under the Nadu-Nedu programme. He inspected the facilities created through the funding earmarked in Nadu-Nedu programme. He also inspected Bhavita centre exclusively meant for differently-abled little children.

He elicited information regarding the number of students studying in the school. He further asked them regarding the number of children who regularly attended the classes and who are absentees.

When the Collector asked the questions, the Bhavita instructor Satyanarayana gave irrelevant answers. For a question about the number of students, he replied that few numbers, but evaded the answer.

Then the Collector turned angry and instructed the officials concerned to take stringent action against him. After visiting toilets, he expressed his dissatisfaction over the incomplete state of the repairs. He said that the CM took it as a model school and launched the programme under Nadu-Nedu.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction over the headmaster's disappointing performance of school duties. He also questioned how they are teaching classes in untidy and ill-kept surroundings. He instructed the school Headmaster DVS Prasad to take necessary steps for keeping the school in hygienic condition.

He also said that he would again visit the school and take stringent action in case the same unhealthy conditions continue to prevail in the school. He advised the members of the school committee to participate in the meetings and suggest methods for keeping the environment clean as well as for useful instructions to the children.

Later, he interacted with the children of the school and elicited information regarding the instruction of the teachers, their attendance and their availability to the students.

He also visited all the classrooms. He also elicited information regarding the facilities in the school. He exhorted them to study well and scale up educationally. The Collector advised them to come to the school with the new bags and uniforms.