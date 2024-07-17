Amalapuram MP Visits ONGC Rajahmundry Asset to Discuss Regional Development

Amalapuram Lok Sabha Constituency MP Shri GM Harish Balayogi recently visited ONGC Rajahmundry Asset for the first time to discuss regional development and local issues. During the visit, Harish Balayogi expressed his full support for asset operations and appreciated the efforts being made for the development of the state.

The visit was attended by ED Asset Manager Santanu Das and other senior officials from ONGC Rajahmundry Asset. Harish Balayogi stressed the importance of discussing and sharing information with locals on issues like land acquisition and pipeline construction. He also emphasized the need for clear communication about ONGC's safety culture and the presence of private players in the region.

Harish Balayogi highlighted the importance of providing job opportunities to local residents and urged ONGC Rajahmundry Asset to involve locals in decision-making processes. He praised the CSR activities conducted by the organization for regional development and encouraged them to maintain transparency in all their operations.

Santanu Das, ED Asset Manager, expressed gratitude to Harish Balayogi for his visit and reaffirmed ONGC Rajahmundry Asset's commitment to addressing local issues and promoting regional development. A presentation on the asset operations was given during the visit, followed by a session where Asset Heads and Senior Officers shared their insights and ideas.

The visit of MP Shri GM Harish Balayogi to ONGC Rajahmundry Asset was seen as a positive step towards enhancing collaboration between the organization and the local community for the overall development of the region.