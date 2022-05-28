Amalapuram: Special teams step up efforts to nab real culprits

Amalapuram(Konaseema district): The special investigation teams have stepped up efforts to find out those responsible for riots and destruction in Amalapuram of Konaseema district.

They are utilising advanced technology to nab the culprits. They are taking the biographical details in a minute manner for confirming their acts of violence, arson and loot of the property. Special teams are moving fast with regard to Amalapuram massive agitation.

It is learnt that the 5,000 persons have been identified and more than 450 people have been taken into custody for interrogation. Already 19 leaders of YSRCP, BJP, TDP and other leaders have been taken into custody. More police forces are being deployed in the Amalapuram area.

According to police, they are noticing all those who participated in the agitation with the help of CC footage and SMS. They are also investigating the role of political parties in the agitation.

The police are also probing the role of leaders of different communities who led the agitation and causing violence and destruction. They are regularly sending reports to the DGP on the latest information they have secured through their inquiry.

District SP KSSV Subba Reddy, who sustained injuries in the Amalapuram violence, told The Hans India that 19 persons have been sent to judicial custody. He said that they were in the process of identifying those who instigated the violence. SP Reddy said that they were investigating into the alleged use of petrol bombs during the protests. The SP said that internet services would not be available for another two days in the area. He also stated that internet services will be restored soon after peace returns.

On the other hand, the Konaseema people are expressing their anger over the State government as the vital part of communication, the internet services, is suspended for three days in the district. Particularly, students appearing for competitive exams, businessmen and employees dependent on banking service are deprived of money transactions. Moreover, the students are also deprived of appearing for the examinations. Mobile communication has also been affected because of snapping of the signals.

Eluru Range DIG G Pal Raju stated that the internet service will be suspended till calmness is restored. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police department in restoring peace in the troubled area.

He also stated that they were keeping a close vigil in the Amalapuram area and are focusing on the activities of the anti-social elements. He said that they have already taken some agitators into custody.