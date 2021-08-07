Amara Raja: Issue is pollution only, says Roja

Chittoor : YSRCP Nagari MLA R K Roja criticised former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving political colour to AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) issuing notice to Amara Raja Batteries unit in the district for causing pollution.

Speaking to reporters at the collectorate here on Friday, Roja said the PCB had issued notices to 54 polluting industries in the state, not only to Amara Raja as is being portrayed by opposition TDP.

She earlier met district collector M Harinarayanan along with her husband Selvamani to discuss issues related to development of her Nagari Assembly constituency.

She said the company's units in Tirupati and Chittoor were found to have caused air, water and soil pollution posing a threat to human lives in surrounding localities.

"The Pollution Control Board issued notices to the company just to correct the lapses as per the prescribed norms. Will any government oppose setting up of industries anywhere? Former chief minister is trying to derive political mileage out of the issue," she said.

Roja appealed to the management of Amara Raja Batteries to fulfil the PCB fulfilling norms as per High Court's direction in the interest of the public .

She reiterated that the YSRCP government was committed for industrial growth of the state and extending all the necessary help.