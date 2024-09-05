  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Amara Raja Skill Development Centre bags award

Amara Raja Skill Development Centre bags award
x
Highlights

Amara Raja Skill Development Centre bagged Best Employability Initiative Award for its remarkable achievement in importing skills to youth to get jobs.

Tirupati : Amara Raja Skill Development Centre bagged Best Employability Initiative Award for its remarkable achievement in importing skills to youth to get jobs.

The award was received by Amara Raja Skill Development Centre Dean Ravi Kumar and Rajanna Foundation head Satish Rallapalli at a programme in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Amara Raja Founder Galla Ramachandra Naidu said that he founded the skill development centre to equip rural youth with skills to get employment for a dependable income to improve their livelihood.

The centre provides skill development free of cost and also other facilities like lodging and boarding. Successful candidates will be provided placements in Amara Raja companies, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick