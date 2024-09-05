Amara Raja Skill Development Centre bags award

Tirupati : Amara Raja Skill Development Centre bagged Best Employability Initiative Award for its remarkable achievement in importing skills to youth to get jobs.

The award was received by Amara Raja Skill Development Centre Dean Ravi Kumar and Rajanna Foundation head Satish Rallapalli at a programme in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Amara Raja Founder Galla Ramachandra Naidu said that he founded the skill development centre to equip rural youth with skills to get employment for a dependable income to improve their livelihood.

The centre provides skill development free of cost and also other facilities like lodging and boarding. Successful candidates will be provided placements in Amara Raja companies, he said.