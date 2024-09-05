Live
- Rithala-Narela Metro Corridor to be extended up to Har
- Reinstate 6,200 teachers, Harish Rao writes to CM
- BRS netas doing drama during flood tours: Jagga Reddy
- We need a cease-fire NOW
- Delhi: Six year-old boy sexually assaulted
- LG files reply to Patkar’s appeal against sentence
- Lifer to mom for smothering 2 minor daughters to death
- Alliance with Congress in Haryana: ‘Will do anything to defeat BJP says AAP leader Sisodia
- BJP beats AAP in MCD ward poll to dominate civic agency
- No sincerer love than love of food
Amara Raja Skill Development Centre bags award
Tirupati : Amara Raja Skill Development Centre bagged Best Employability Initiative Award for its remarkable achievement in importing skills to youth to get jobs.
The award was received by Amara Raja Skill Development Centre Dean Ravi Kumar and Rajanna Foundation head Satish Rallapalli at a programme in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Amara Raja Founder Galla Ramachandra Naidu said that he founded the skill development centre to equip rural youth with skills to get employment for a dependable income to improve their livelihood.
The centre provides skill development free of cost and also other facilities like lodging and boarding. Successful candidates will be provided placements in Amara Raja companies, he said.
