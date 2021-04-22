Amaravati : Cabinet panel warns private hospitals over fees

Amaravati : Deputy Chief Minister and convener of five-member Cabinet sub-committee appointed to monitor the Covid situation in the state Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas warned private hospital managements of serious action if they collect excess fee from Covid patients than prescribed by the government.

The committee met at APIIC office at Mangalagiri on Thursday to discuss the present Covid situation and make suggestions to the state government.

Later, speaking to media persons, the convener Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said that the oxygen reserves were sufficient and if necessary the state government would make arrangements to get oxygen from other states. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to explore ways to set up oxygen plants in the state.

The minister said that sub-committee discussed increasing the number of Covid centres, strengthening the 104 call centre and steps to prevent spread of coronavirus.

An action plan was formulated to prevent oxygen shortage in hospitals. He said as per officials, 360 tonne oxygen was necessary per day. However, with increase in Covid cases, the demand rose by another 100 to 150 metric tonne a day. The state government was discussing import of oxygen from neighbouring states to prevent shortage.

Referring to vaccination programme, the health minister said that AP was ahead in vaccination programme and 49 lakh people were given shots so far. He said the state government was administering 6 lakh doses of vaccines per day. The committee will discuss the current situation with the Chief Minister, who was reviewing the situation daily.

The minister appealed to the people not to go out of their houses except in emergency situation in view of the present pandemic and help the government in controlling the virus.