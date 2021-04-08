Amaravati: 'Corrupt' EO of Durga temple shunted

Amaravati: Finally the axe has fallen on the Executive Officer of Sri Kanaka Durga temple, M V Suresh Babu. The State Government on Wednesday issued orders transferring him as Regional Joint Commissioner Endowments Department, Rajamahendravaram, with immediate effect.

D Brahmaramba was posted as Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer of Sri Kanaka Durga temple in place of Suresh Babu.

It may be recalled that following several complaints of irregularities indulged in by Suresh Babu, the government had ordered a vigilance inquiry. The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths conducted raids on the temple premises for three days in February which exposed the dereliction of duty by temple staff, contract works for sanitation, engineering and irregularities in the temple administration. Sri Kanaka Durga temple administration had also faced severe criticism after three Lion idols of the Ratham went missing last year.

The vigilance team headed by Additional SP rank official collected information pertaining to Nitya Annadanam, stores, provisions and auction of sarees. The ACB in its report made it clear that the EO Suresh Babu had made payments against the wish of the Endowments Commissioner. The ACB had submitted a tentative report to the State Government about 15 days back. As part of the findings 15 employees of the temple were suspended in the past.

