Amaravati farmers prepared to offer lands

Guntur: Farmers of Undavalli, Penumaka, Malkapuram and Anantavaram under the leadership of Mallela Seshagiri Rao on Tuesday met the AP CRDA commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar at AP CRDA office in Vijayawada city. Farmers expressed their willingness to contribute their lands for government development projects under the land acquisition scheme.

Officials said that resolving some minor issues would encourage more farmers to come forward and offer their lands. In response, Katamaneni Bhaskar assured them that the AP CRDA additional commissioner would be available at the AP CRDA office in Tulluru every Friday to interact with farmers and address their individual concerns for their convenience. AP CRDA additional commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand and lands director BLN Rajakumari were present.