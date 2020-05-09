Amaravati: Focus on strengthening healthcare, officials told

Amaravati: While emphasising on the strict implementation of Covid-19 preventive measures in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to purchase bikes for Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for the supply of medicines to the patients within 24 hours.

Healthcare system in the State should be strengthened further, the Chief Minister said during a review meeting held here on Friday, and instructed the officials to put YSR Telemedicine to maximum use.

He asked the officials to buy bikes and ensure availability of thermo bags at every PHC in the State as soon as possible. The medicines should be delivered to the patient within 24 hours of the call and doctor's prescription. The system will be further strengthened with the upcoming village clinics, he added.

With regard to the Covid-19 tests and quarantine centres, officials said that tests had been completed for the identified people in the family survey. The people stranded in various countries including the US, UK and Gulf nations have started coming in.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure qualitative facilities in the quarantine centres and shelters. On the first hand, 75,000 beds should be utilised that were set up across the State and the number should be increased to 1 lakh beds, he said. On the agriculture front, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to be prepared for the purchase of 10,000 tonnes of oranges and also agreed for the grant of subsidy in retail sale. The Minimum Support Price is being provided for maize and turmeric, he said adding that purchase of turmeric from neighbouring States should be prevented.

In the wake of the launch of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) on May 30, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the farmers' registration by May 10 and display the list at village/ward secretariats. And also publicise the registration and see that all the eligible farmers applied under the scheme.

The Chief Minister made it clear that social distancing should be strictly implemented near shops and wearing a mask is mandatory. So far, 6 crore masks have been distributed in the State with a daily production of 42 lakh masks. The Chief Minister approved one more fishing harbour in Vizianagaram and two fish landing centres in Bheemili and Nakkapalli in Visakhapatnam district.